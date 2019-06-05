Electric snow scooter eLyly won the MPIDEA competition – this ecological alternative to motor sled transportation has the potential to become a big hit: ‘It just snowed in Australia’
The Finnish industry’s biggest idea competition MPIDEA culminated on Wednesday at the competition’s final where three very different proposals competed for the first prize. Victory and the staggering main prize offered by McKinsey went to eLyly, the electric snow scooter. This ecological and silent snow scooter has been developed by Pasi and Minna Kauppinen, an entrepreneur couple from Central Finland.
Press Release 6.6.2019
’The decision was difficult for the jury to make. The final’s proposals were all very different and the jury considered them all to have considerable potential for becoming successful’, described the Chair of the MPIDEA competition Jury, Juho Romakkaniemi, the CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce.
The climax of the competition was followed by around one hundred spectators made up of top industry and innovation leaders taking part in Finland’s largest industry event MPD.
The jury based their decision to award eLyly on the snow scooter’s potential to create jobs directly in the industrial manufacturing of the scooter as well as the offering’s ecological appeal for the winter tourism industry in Finland.
’We considered the ecological potential of the proposal to be very important’, stated a member of the MPIDEA jury, Leena Vainiomäki, Country Head of Danske Bank Finland.
Hard work is rewarded with a highly valuable McKinsey prize
The entrepreneur couple Pasi ja Minna Kauppinen from Central Finland came up with the idea through their long personal experience in the winter tourism business and from organizing snow safaris. The idea was carefully developed into an innovation and prototype – now winning the MPIDEA competition offers them the opportunity for global success.
The Kauppinen couple from Forest Manor Oy now get support from the world’s leading consultancy McKinsey & Company’s five-month long Growth Accelarator program. This staggering first prize offers eLyly the opportunity to rise to global success. The contribution of world-renowned designer Harri Koskinen to eLyly’s design is a big asset for eLyly. The eLyly prototype is fully functional and tested, and Harri Koskisen has been designing the product.
’All finalists have shown innovativeness and potential. Now it is our turn to help the winner succeed’, McKinsey partner Juuso Jääskeläinen promises on the MPD stage.
Heavy snowfall in Australia – and I like it!
After hearing about eLyly’s victory, Pasi Kauppinen, who has been organizing snow safaris for 30 years, pointed out the global demand for the snow scooter by making a joke.
’Yesterday I heard on the radio that it was snowing in Australia and I said, this I like!’, Kauppinen made the MPD crowd laugh.
Competing with eLyly in the MPIDEA final were Asensiot Ltd’s cloud-based solution for rejecting vibrations in industrial use as well as NWB Finland’s environmentally better and resource-saving beverage packaging and their production technology.
In addition to Romakkaniemi and Vainiomäki, the exceptionally high-quality MPIDEA jury included the President of the Finnish Industrial Union Riku Aalto, major influencer and industrial innovator Professor Yrjö Neuvo, Partner Jussi Hiltunen of the world's leading consultancy McKinsey & Company, leading proponent of Finland's digitalization and CEO of the Finnish Software and E-business Association Rasmus Roiha, as well as innovation expert Joonas Lyytinen, who has served as Member of the Board of Directors of DIMECC Ltd, the Finnish industry's and research organizations' most significant innovation ecosystem.
From the very beginning the competition has been supported by MPD’s strategic partners: ALSO Finland Ltd., Beckhoff Oy, Business Finland, DIMECC Ltd., Etteplan PLC, Fastems Ltd., Intelligent Industry, McKinsey & Company, Siemens Finland, Technology Industries of Finland, Tampere University, VTT, Wapice Ltd.
Additional information:
Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd., +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com
Pasi Kauppinen, CEO, Forest Manor Ltd., +358 40 5477 456, pasi.kauppinen@lakomaki.fi
Avainsanat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
info@mpdays.com
http://www.mpdays.com
Manufacturing Performance Days (MPD) on kansainvälinen huipputason B2B-tapahtuma, joka kokoaa yhteen liki tuhat digitaalisen ja valmistavan teollisuuden vaikuttajaa Suomesta ja ulkomailta. MPD 2019 järjestetään 4.-6.6.2019 Tähtiareenalla Tampereella.
Manufacturing Performance Days (MPD) is an international top level B2B summit bringing together nearly thousand influencers of manufacturing and digitalizing industry from Finland and abroad. MPD 2019 is organized on June 4-6 2019 at Tähtiareena in Tampere, Finland.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta MPD
Sähköinen lumiskootteri eLyly voitti MPIDEA-kisan – ekologinen vaihtoehto moottorikelkalle on potentiaalinen hittituote: ”Australiassa sataa lunta”5.6.2019 20:23:17 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen teollisuuden suuri ideakilpailu MPIDEA huipentui keskiviikkona finaaliin, jossa kolme hyvin erilaista ehdotusta mitteli pääpalkinnosta. Voiton ja McKinseyn tarjoaman huippuarvokkaan palkinnon vei sähköinen lumiskootteri eLyly. Ekologisen ja hiljaisen lumiskootterin on kehittänyt keskisuomalainen yrittäjäpariskunta Pasi ja Minna Kauppinen.
Pikatiedote: Sähköinen lumiskootteri eLyly voitti MPIDEA-kisan – ekologinen vaihtoehto moottorikelkalle on potentiaalinen hittituote5.6.2019 18:42:29 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen teollisuuden suuri ideakilpailu MPIDEA huipentui keskiviikkona finaaliin, jossa kolme hyvin erilaista ehdotusta mitteli pääpalkinnosta. Voiton ja McKinseyn tarjoaman huippuarvokkaan palkinnon vei sähköinen lumiskootteri eLyly. Ekologisen ja hiljaisen lumiskootterin on kehittänyt keskisuomalainen yrittäjäpariskunta Pasi ja Minna Kauppinen.
’Manufacturing is the driver of wellbeing in Finland and the EU’ – the atmosphere is full of anticipation as Finland’s largest industry event MPD begins5.6.2019 18:20:15 EEST | Tiedote
Finland’s most important industry event MPD has started at Tampere’s TähtiAreena. ‘It is great that MPD has grown to a record level and we offer the best possible program for our crowd of almost one thousand influencers. It would be even more important that political decision makers in Finland, the soon to be President of the Council of the European Union, and the EU overall would internalize the significance of manufacturing and innovation – in their concrete decision making’, emphasizes Tomas Hedenborg, MPD’s figurehead and the President of Orgalim, The European Technology Industries association.
”Teollisuus on Suomen ja EU:n hyvinvoinnin moottori” – Suomen suurin teollisuustapahtuma MPD liikkeelle odottavissa tunnelmissa5.6.2019 14:30:08 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen tärkein teollisuustapahtuma MPD on käynnistynyt Tampereen TähtiAreenalla. ”On hienoa, että MPD on kasvanut ennätysmittoihin ja tarjoamme parasta mahdollista sisältöä tuhatpäiselle vaikuttajayleisölle. Silti vielä tärkeämpää olisi, että poliittiset päättäjät tulevassa puheenjohtajamaa Suomessa ja EU:ssa kaikkiaan todella sisäistävät teollisuuden ja innovoinnin merkityksen – päätösten muodossa”, painottaa Tomas Hedenborg, MPD:n keulahahmo ja Euroopan valmistavan teollisuuden kattojärjestön Orgalimin presidentti.
MEDIAKUTSU: MPD-tapahtuma käynnistyy Tampereella – enemmän osallistujia, kumppaneita ja huippuajankohtaista teollisuusasiaa kuin ikinä ennen4.6.2019 16:45:06 EEST | Kutsu
Suomen ja eurooppalaisen teollisuuden huiput ovat kokoontumassa Suomen tärkeimpään teollisuustapahtumaan MPD:hen Tampereen TähtiAreenalle. Huomenna 5.6. virallisesti käynnistyvä MPD on näyttävämpi, suurempi ja kiinnostavampi kuin kertaakaan aiemmin. MPD lyö myös oman osallistumisennätyksensä: Tampereelle saapuu liki 1000 digitalisoituvan teollisuuden huippuvaikuttajaa 23 eri maasta. Pääteemana huippuajankohtaisessa tapahtumassa on ekosysteemitalous.
‘Trust is the key in automation as well’ – Ecosystems are the core focus of Beckhoff and Finland’s largest industry event MPD4.6.2019 16:40:32 EEST | Tiedote
Tampere’s TähtiAreena is already bustling as Finland’s industry influencers gather at the seminars and discussions leading to the MPD main event. ‘Networks are key to success and trust within networks is essential. Therefore, trust is the key in automation as well’, summarizes Mikko Uuskoski, the MD of Beckhoff Automation Oy, one of the strategic partners of MPD. The ecosystem economy is the main theme of Finland’s largest industry event MPD which officially starts tomorrow.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme