Elements of AI:n luonut MinnaLearn tuo ryhmäoppimisen Suomeen

MinnaLearn, the team behind Elements of AI, spins out of Reaktor to introduce cohort-based learning to Finland 8.6.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

MinnaLearn brings cohort-based courses, the globally trending learning method, to Finland. Cohort-based learning combines the flexibility of online courses with the interaction of classroom instruction. MinnaLearn is known as the other creator of the Elements of AI, the online course with nearly a million students, and is now separating from the technology firm Reaktor as its own company.