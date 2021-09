Elina Immonen aloittaa Maahanmuuttoviraston uutena apulaispäällikkönä

Finnish Immigration Service prepared to receive additional evacuees from Afghanistan in accordance with Government decision 26.8.2021 18:09:20 EEST | Tiedote

The press release was issued in Finnish on 25 August at 18:01. On 24 August 2021, the Finnish Government supplemented its previous decisions regarding Afghanistan. In addition to the 170 persons concerned by the Government’s earlier decisions, Finland is set to receive 128 evacuees comprising former employees of the Finnish Embassy in Kabul and security sector employees together with their families.