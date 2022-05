Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto hyväksyi Espoon kotouttamisohjelman 2022–2025

Espoo selected to implement EU Mission on climate-neutral and smart cities together with other pioneers 28.4.2022 15:46:24 EEST | Press release

The most important reforms of the European Union's new research and innovation programme, Horizon Europe, are the Missions with which the Union seeks to solve global and societal challenges. The realization of the objectives of these Missions is supported by significant development funding. One of the five Missions is ‘100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030’. The selected cities will act as centres of experimentation and innovation for solutions that will enable all European cities to achieve the same goals by 2050. Espoo applied to be one of the one hundred pioneers to strengthen the position of local operators and communities, making Espoo a key European experimentation environment for smart and sustainable urban solutions. Out of the 377 European cities to apply to the Mission, the Commission selected five participants from Finland alongside Espoo: Helsinki, Lahti, Lappeenranta, Tampere and Turku. Ability to innovate and produce groundbreaking innovations key factors in select