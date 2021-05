Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto varasi Louhentorin päätepysäkkialueen asuinrakennusten suunnittelulle

The placing of Pentala Archipelago Museum in the European Museum of the Year Awards 2020 will be announced in May 27.4.2021 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

In late 2019, Pentala Archipelago Museum was nominated for the prestigious European Museum of the Year Award (EMYA) 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the publication of the results was postponed until 2021, which means that the winners of both 2020 and 2021 will be revealed at the same time this May.