Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaoston päätöksiä 6.6.2022

Significant EU funding for the city of Espoo to combine exercise, sports and digitalisation – new ways for hobbies and experiences for Espoo residents 6.6.2022 06:32:00 EEST | Press release

The European Commission has awarded Espoo a significant project grant for the development of grassroot activities and innovations to develop sports infrastructure. The project will shake up existing ideas and perceptions of an active lifestyle, and the opportunities digitalisation offers for sports and exercise. The goals are to increase Espoo’s expertise in the digitalisation of sports, to improve the conditions for sports actors in the area to utilise digitalisation and to activate residents in ways that they feel are their own.