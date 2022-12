Elokuun 2022 seurantamatkat: Suomenlahden happiongelmat eivät ole väistyneet

SYKE Policy Brief: Enhanced utilization of wastewater nutrients 1.12.2022 07:50:00 EET | Press release

Changes are needed in water management solutions. New technologies in the treatment of wastewater and sewage sludge would enable more efficient and more contaminant-free nutrient recovery, which would enable their utilisation in food production and industry. This would also reduce environmental impact, according to the SYKE Policy Brief released today. The publication is directed at decision-makers at the municipal and national levels.