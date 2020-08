EMBARGO 18.8.2020 klo 13.30 // Helsinki sai vuoteen 2030 tähtäävän taide- ja kulttuurivision

The plentiful and diverse programme of Helsinki’s cultural centres will reach all residents in the autumn season 17.8.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The diverse autumn programme of Helsinki’s cultural centres Annantalo, Caisa, Kanneltalo, Malmitalo, Maunula House, Stoa and Vuosaari House features more than one thousand events to provide experiences for all the senses. The cultural centres invite residents of all ages to try out theatre, dancing, circus activities, concerts, movies, communal events, exhibitions and workshops across Helsinki. Due to the coronavirus situation, the events will follow intensified hygiene instructions and limit attendance in order to maintain safe distances.