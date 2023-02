EMBARGO: Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssin Ewald von Kleist -palkintotilaisuudessa 18.2.2023

EMBARGOED: Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Munich Security Conference Ewald von Kleist Award ceremony on 18 February 2023 18.2.2023 17:51:03 EET | Press release

Last year as we gathered here in Munich, the world was standing at the brink of a large-scale war. Russian troops stood at the border of Ukraine, talks had proven futile and the writing was on the wall. In his speech at the Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky talked about the eight-year-long war that Ukraine had endured. He pleaded for action and asked, if we would be able to hear him now. Just four days after the conference, Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine. A year later, the war is still raging on with no end in sight. Russia continues and escalates its aggression. It targets civilian infrastructure causing unspeakable suffering and devastation. And our answer to President Zelensky is: We hear you loud and clear. And we are with you. The Western response to Russia’s aggression has been swift, strong and unified. We are united in our support and solidarity to Ukraine. We are united in our opposition to Russia’s illegal acts. And we are united in our resolv