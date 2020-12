Emma Jääskeläisen teos Put put on valmistunut Herttoniemenrantaan

Emma Jääskeläinen’s work Put put has been completed in Herttoniemenranta 1.12.2020 13:24:33 EET | Press release

A new public work of art has been completed in Adriananpuistikko park in Herttoniemenranta, Helsinki. The Put put work by artist Emma Jääskeläinen (born 1988) consists of two parts. The larger shell-like shape of the piece, which is located on the paving in the park, is carved from light granite. The smaller shape resembling a pearl is made from spectrolite and it is located in the green area.