EMMAn kokoelma saa merkittävän lisäyksen, kun valokuvataiteilija Marjukka Vainion teoksia lahjoitetaan osaksi kokoelmaa

New work added to the Touch exhibition – Heiskuja, a documentary film about Outi Heiskanen and a selection of her artworks are on display at EMMA 22.6.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Touch presents a curated selection of works from the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection. The exhibition is renewed regularly, work by work and section by section. The Human and Nature section has newly been refreshed with a selection of artworks by Outi Heiskanen and a documentary film about her life and art. Two interactive installations have also been added to the display: Lauri Astala’s Small Spectacle about Encountering and Pors & Rao’s sound-interactive kinetic installation.