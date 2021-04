EMMAn kokoelmat kaikkien ulottuville Finna-hakupalvelun kautta

EMMA’s collections are made accessible to everybody through the Finna search service 9.4.2021 09:55:00 EEST | Press release

More than one thousand artworks will be digitally accessible when EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art joins the national search service Finna. Through EMMA’s Finna pages, you can get broadly acquainted with artworks and design objects in the Museum’s collections as well as with their sketches. The collection exhibitions shown in previous years at EMMA can be revisited through thematic wholes. The material now published will in the future be supplemented with new, updated contents.