EMMAssa avautuva Yrjö Kukkapuro – Taikahuone nostaa muotoilijan ikonisen tuotannon rinnalle hänen suuren ja pitkäaikaisen innoittajansa – taiteen

The Children's Museum Festival offers a fresh line-up of fun activities for the whole family at WeeGee and the revamped Leikki and Kruunu Museums

Tapiola’s museums will host their super-popular Children’s Museum Festival on March 18 and 19 this year, promising a weekend packed with various activities, music, and fun things to do. Musical performances will be staged by Mirkka and Luis, Höpinätötterö and Hevosenkenkä Theatre with their Mr Clutterbuck show!