EMMAssa tänään 3.5. avautuva näyttely asettuu nykytaiteen ja muotoilun risteyskohtaan sekä tutkii hajoamisen ja jälleenrakennuksen teemoja keramiikkataiteen kautta

At the intersection of contemporary art and design, the exhibition opening at EMMA in May uses ceramic art to explore themes of disintegration and reconstruction 3.5.2021 15:59:00 EEST | Press release

Ceramics Facing the New highlights the significance of clay for humanity while exploring contemporary environmental concerns and disintegration of social structures. Ceramics has become increasingly popular in recent years, and the trend has also found its way to contemporary art. Ceramics Facing the New presents twelve artists and two artist groups specialising in ceramic art, all of whom use materials and techniques in innovative ways and have an eye for topical themes. The exhibition is produced in collaboration with Ornamo Art and Design Finland and is based on an open portfolio call. Ceramics Facing the New is on view at EMMA from 3 May 2021– 28 August 2022.