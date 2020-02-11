Energy2market and Deutsche Post to Optimise Power Procurement and Energy Use at Logistics Sites

Conclusion of the government-subsidised research project TRADE EV.

Leipzig/Essen - The StreetScooters used by Deutsche Post DHL for their day-to-day delivery service must be reliably charged. Together with its project partners, e2m developed solutions for optimised power procurement and energy use at its logistics sites in the framework of the TRADE EV project.

In cooperation with Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiary StreetScooter GmbH, Energy2market GmbH (e2m) has developed options with a view to optimising power procurement and the use of energy at selected logistics sites with e-vehicles. The results of the TRADE EV research project, which is subsidised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and scheduled to end in February 2020, were presented by e2m together with the project partners, Deutsche Post, StreetScooter and SAP, at the E-world in Essen.

In the framework of the project, the fleet operators Deutsche Post and SAP combined electric vehicles, buildings, stationary storage facilities and regenerative generation facilities and connected these to the virtual e2m power plant using IT communication technology. e2m prepared models for the project partners to optimise the procurement of power and market flexibilities at the energy markets. Overall, the project design was geared to the future situation on the energy market and to data protection from the beginning. In addition to trading on the power exchange, e2m also enabled participation in trading on the balancing energy markets and, as a result, it has made an active and sustainable contribution to stabilising the power grid. In addition, these measures have had a positive effect on the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) calculation of battery-operated vehicles.

Prior to this, five Deutsche Post pilot sites were selected and equipped with stationary storage facilities with an output of 100 kW and a capacity of 120 kWh. The storage solution provides sufficient flexibility to permit the use of both new and used batteries. In addition, a PV plant was installed at two sites to test and assess the optimum use of power generated locally. Together with the building and the electric vehicle fleet, these components form an energy cell. The Deutsche Post sites are connected throughout Germany via the StreetScooter control room creating an intelligent system at a local level – a so-called Smart Microgrid. This facilitates the rate of electrification of the vehicle fleet at sites with a weak grid.