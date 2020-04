Eniten suomalaisia säteilyttää radon

Radon causes most of the radiation received by Finns 21.4.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

STUK has published information about the average radiation doses received by Finns from different radiation sources that have been calculated on the basis of the information from 2018. By far the largest amount of ionizing radiation that Finns are exposed to comes from radon, and the home is the place where people are most exposed to radiation.