Ennakkotiedote: kulttuuri- ja kirjastojaoston ylimääräinen kokous 24.11.2020

Extensive funding to public libraries for the procurement of digital media for children and young people 19.11.2020 07:58:00 EET | Press release

An appropriation of €800,000 for a national acquisition of digital media for public libraries has been set aside from the Parliament’s additional budget which was prepared due to the coronavirus epidemic. The sum will be spent on procuring e-materials for children and young people. The aim of the national project initiated with the appropriation is to promote literacy, increase learning opportunities and reduce inequality.