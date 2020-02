Ennakkotiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 25.2.2020

The Gambler – A triumph of joint Russian–Finnish theatre 18.2.2020 16:58:49 EET | Press release

See the gambling-addicted characters of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novella on the stage of Kanneltalo as directed by Jari Juutinen. The Finnish premier of the praised Russian-language theatre adaptation of The Gambler will take place on 26 March 2020.