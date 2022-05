Ennakkotiedote: Liikuntajaoston kokous 19.5.2022

Sasha Huber and Petri Saarikko’s work of art entitled Foundation near completion in Tapulikaupunki 10.5.2022 10:00:56 EEST | Press release

The Tapulikaupunki district of Helsinki is about to receive its first public work of art. Artists Sasha Huber and Petri Saarikko are building a set of sculptures that shows the footprint of Tapulikaupunki residents.