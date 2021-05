Ensimmäisen työperusteisten oleskeluluvan saa nyt aiempaa nopeammin – kehittämistyö jatkuu

Monitoring Report: The operations of the reception centres and detention units were active and competent during the year of the coronavirus 4.5.2021 12:02:51 EEST | Press release

The operations of the reception centres and detention units were generally successful in 2020 although the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the daily running of the centres. The management of the coronavirus situation at the facilities was also efficient despite the challenges. The Finnish Immigration Service is presenting its evaluation of the operations at the reception centres and detention centres last year in the Monitoring Report published today.