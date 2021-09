Eriikka Söderström ja Vesa Laisi Kempowerin hallitukseen – vahvaa osaamista yhtiön kasvuun ja sähköisen latausverkoston skaalaamiseen

Eriikka Söderström and Vesa Laisi join Kempower’s Board of Directors – strong experience to leverage company’s growth and to scale-up the electric fast-charging network 8.9.2021 07:45:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower Oy’s extraordinary general meeting has elected Eriikka Söderström and Vesa Laisi as new members of the board. “Eriikka and Vesa bring extremely valuable expertise to Kempower’s Board of Directors and strategy development at a time when the company is growing rapidly”, states Antti Kemppi, Chairman of the Board, Kempower.