eSIM DNA:lle pilottimyyntiin

DNA proceeds with customer testing for 5G broadband 7.5.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Since autumn, DNA has been testing fixed 5G broadband service in Vantaa in a residential area with detached houses. The testing has now reached a point at which the service is using the actual 5G frequency. The 5G frequency is in use for all customers in that area who have signed up for the technical test group for DNA’s fixed 5G.