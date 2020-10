Esityslista: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 20.10.2020

Open Call Launches Year of Animation at Oodi 7.10.2020 11:33:00 EEST | Press release

Ääreen – Documentary in Animation is an art project that combines documentary with immersive animation. It will be conducted at Central Library Oodi in Helsinki. It will encourage artists who are interested in documentary animation and establish new public venues for art. Producing works of art that bring together realities and stories and break technological boundaries, the Ääreen project will offer viewers an opportunity to experience and touch art. The works created in the project will be presented in Oodi one year from now.