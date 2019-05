Espoo Day will be celebrated again on 30 and 31 August 2019

In 2019, Espoo Day is a two-day city festival organised on 30–31 August. Espoo Day is the most significant annual city event in Espoo, attracting more than 70,000 visitors annually to events taking place all over the city. All Espoo Day events are free of charge. City residents can either organise events themselves or gain new experiences as visitors.

Programme application

Entertaining events that are not religious, political or commercial are suitable for the Espoo Day programme.

Event suggestions can be submitted on the Espoo Day website at espooday.fi. Events submitted by Sunday 2 June will be included in the Espoo Day brochure. Events submitted from 3 June onwards will be included in the programme on the website. Events can be suggested for the Espoo Day programme until the event day.

In 2018, Espoo Day included 244 events and experiences organised by over 1,500 organisers from various communities, companies and the City.

City Events Espoo is responsible for coordinating Espoo Day on behalf of the City of Espoo.