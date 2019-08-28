Espoo launches campaign against hate speech
On the initiative of its elected officials, the City of Espoo will undertake a campaign to increase awareness of hate speech and the attitudes behind it. The campaign launches in conjunction with Espoo Day on 30 August 2019.
On the initiative of its elected officials, the City of Espoo will undertake a campaign to increase awareness of hate speech and the attitudes behind it. The campaign launches in conjunction with Espoo Day on 30 August 2019.
The goal of the campaign is to highlight human diversity, respectful interaction and encounters as part of everyday life in Espoo. The campaign points out that everyone can make a difference.
These themes will be brought up in a positive light, as the underlying messages are “let us love, not hate” and “we are all Espoo residents.” By doing this, the City of Espoo increases public awareness of the diversity of its inhabitants and promotes an atmosphere of tolerance. The campaign’s social media hashtags are #espookaikille, #esboföralla and #espooforall.
“We wish to encourage public discussion of the importance of belonging and the creation of shared success. The City of Espoo is adamant about this: there is no room for hate speech in our city. Everyone in Espoo is warmly welcome to participate in turning the campaign into a reality,” says the campaign team chair and Chair of the Espoo Equality Committee Hannu Heikkinen (National Coalition Party).
One of the many actions the city has taken to promote equality and non-discrimination, the campaign continues the work against hate speech from where Espoo Youth Services and the Espoo for All project left off. The campaign is implemented by the Espoo Youth Council, Elderly Council, Disability Council, Multicultural Advisory Board and the Equality Committee.
Panel discussion in Entresse Library on 30 August
The campaign against hate speech will be visible in the City of Espoo communication channels in 2019 and 2020. For example, Espoo will release a podcast series on human rights and diversity and hold a variety of events.
The campaign will be launched with an Espoo Day panel discussion in Entresse Library on 30 August 2019 at 17:00–18:30.
The following events will take place on the Day of Older People on 6 October and on United Nations Day, 24 October. More detailed information about these events will be published later.
Contacts
Hannu Heikkinen, Chair of the Espoo Equality Committee, tel. 0456332984, hannu.heikkinen@gmail.com
About Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
PL 1 / PB 1
02070 ESPOON KAUPUNKI / ESBO STAD
+358 9 816 21http://www.espoo.fi
Subscribe to releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Esbo startar en kampanj mot hatretorik28.8.2019 14:07:19 EEST | Tiedote
Esbo stad startar på initiativ av sina förtroendevalda en kampanj med vilken staden vill göra människor medvetna om hatretorik och attityderna bakom det. Kampanjen inleds på Esbodagen, fredag 30.8.2019.
Espoo aloittaa kampanjan vihapuhetta vastaan28.8.2019 14:03:47 EEST | Uutinen
Espoon kaupunki aloittaa luottamusmiestensä aloitteesta kampanjan, jolla halutaan havahduttaa ihmiset vihapuheeseen ja sen taustalla vaikuttaviin asenteisiin. Kampanja käynnistyy Espoo-päivänä, perjantaina 30.8. 2019.
WeeGee LIVE Espoo-päivänä – tarjolla elävää musiikkia ja nuortenmielisten syntikkatyöpaja27.8.2019 18:41:23 EEST | Tiedote
Näyttelykeskus WeeGee herää perjantaina 30.8. säkenöimään värikästä elävää musiikkia. Espoo-päivän alkuiltana klo 17–19 tarjolla on ainutlaatuinen moniaistinen kokonaisuus.
Viihdettä ja tärkeää asiaa sanoin ja sävelin - Helsingin poliisisoittokunnan ja Espoon kaupungin järjestämät konsertit kokoavat yli 3 000 nuorta ajankohtaisten aiheiden äärelle27.8.2019 14:05:00 EEST | Tiedote
Länsi-Uudenmaan poliisilaitos, Helsingin poliisisoittokunta ja Espoon kaupunki järjestävät Tapiola-salissa Pidä huolta! -konserttisarjan 5.-6.9. Poikkeuksellisen isoon konserttitapahtumaan osallistuvat Espoon koulujen seitsemäsluokkalaiset.
Kaupunginhallituksen päätöksiä 26.8.201926.8.2019 18:27:03 EEST | Tiedote
Kaupunginhallitus päätti ehdottaa, että valtuusto merkitsee tiedoksi poikkihallinnollisten kehitysohjelmien puolivälitarkasteluraportit. Poikkihallinnollisia kehitysohjelmia on neljä: Hyvinvoiva Espoo, Innostava elinvoimainen Espoo, Kestävä Espoo ja Osallistuva Espoo -ohjelma. Ohjelmat ovat valtuustokauden mittaisia ja päättyvät alkuvuonna 2021. Ne ovat yksi keskeinen keino Espoo-tarinan toteuttamisessa.
Konsernjaoston päätöksiä 26.8.201926.8.2019 11:37:01 EEST | Tiedote
Konsernijaosto merkitsi tiedoksi tammi - kesäkuu 2019 konserniraportin, joka sisältää Espoo-konsernin tärkeimpien tytäryhteisöjen talouteen ja toimintaan liittyvät olennaiset tiedot.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom