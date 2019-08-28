Espoo launches campaign against hate speech

On the initiative of its elected officials, the City of Espoo will undertake a campaign to increase awareness of hate speech and the attitudes behind it. The campaign launches in conjunction with Espoo Day on 30 August 2019.

The goal of the campaign is to highlight human diversity, respectful interaction and encounters as part of everyday life in Espoo. The campaign points out that everyone can make a difference.

These themes will be brought up in a positive light, as the underlying messages are “let us love, not hate” and “we are all Espoo residents.” By doing this, the City of Espoo increases public awareness of the diversity of its inhabitants and promotes an atmosphere of tolerance. The campaign’s social media hashtags are #espookaikille, #esboföralla and #espooforall.

“We wish to encourage public discussion of the importance of belonging and the creation of shared success. The City of Espoo is adamant about this: there is no room for hate speech in our city. Everyone in Espoo is warmly welcome to participate in turning the campaign into a reality,” says the campaign team chair and Chair of the Espoo Equality Committee Hannu Heikkinen (National Coalition Party).

One of the many actions the city has taken to promote equality and non-discrimination, the campaign continues the work against hate speech from where Espoo Youth Services and the Espoo for All project left off. The campaign is implemented by the Espoo Youth Council, Elderly Council, Disability Council, Multicultural Advisory Board and the Equality Committee.

Panel discussion in Entresse Library on 30 August

The campaign against hate speech will be visible in the City of Espoo communication channels in 2019 and 2020. For example, Espoo will release a podcast series on human rights and diversity and hold a variety of events.

The campaign will be launched with an Espoo Day panel discussion in Entresse Library on 30 August 2019 at 17:00–18:30.

The following events will take place on the Day of Older People on 6 October and on United Nations Day, 24 October. More detailed information about these events will be published later.