Espoo libraries, cultural centres and museums will be closed until April 13th

On Monday, the Finnish Government decided on exceptional restrictive measures to control the coronavirus epidemic. These measures will affect the daily lives of practically all residents.



Based on the decision, all national and municipal museums, theatres, the National Opera, cultural venues, libraries, mobile libraries, services for customers and researchers at the National Archives, hobby and leisure centres, swimming pools and other sports facilities, youth centres, clubs, organisations’ meeting rooms, day care services for the elderly, rehabilitative work facilities and workshops will be closed. The Government advises private and third-sector operators and religious communities to do the same.

In Espoo, this applies to all libraries, the Cultural Centre, the Exhibition Centre WeeGee and all other cultural facilities are closed until April 13th. In addition, private and third-sector activities in the city will comply with the Government’s decision.