Espoo liittyy kansainväliseen MyData Global -järjestöön

Impacts of the strike on the City of Espoo services 28.4.2022 13:10:44 EEST | Press release

A large-scale municipal strike may begin on 3 May. Trade unions JUKO, JHL (The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors), and Jyty (the Federation of Public and Private Sector Employees) gave a strike notice regarding the metropolitan area cities on 21 March. The strike would last from 3 May to 9 May. If the strike begins, it will also affect the City of Espoo’s functions. This website has updated information on the impacts of the situation on the services offered by the City of Espoo.