Espoo ulkoistaa kotihoitoaan

Business Espoo is the most successful promoter of entrepreneurship and business operations in Finland – and among the top three in Europe 16.11.2020 15:50:25 EET | Press release

The Business Espoo business service network competed as one of the three finalists in the European Enterprise Promotion Awards’ “SME Assembly” event on 16 November. First place in the “Improving the business environment” category was won by the Basque Country acceleration programme Bind 4.0.