Espoolaisia on nyt 300 000

Espoo now has 300,000 residents 29.6.2022 15:32:31 EEST | Press release

Espoo’s population will exceed 300,000 during the summer. According to preliminary data, there were 299,800 residents in Espoo at the end of May. In recent years, June has been a month of population increase, meaning that we can quite confidently say that we will reach a new milestone in the middle of the summer.