Espoon kaupungiksi tulosta 50 vuotta 1.1.2022 – Espoo kutsuu asukkaat ja kumppanit mukaan 50-vuoden tapahtumien toteuttamiseen

Espoo grants the Hurraa award to the Monikko school centre 17.12.2021 14:03:55 EET | Press release

Granted by the City of Espoo Environment Committee and Building Control Committee and the Environment and Building Control Department, the Hurraa award aims to reward work relating to the built environment that has been carried out with exceptional merit and success. This year, the award is granted to the Monikko school centre in Leppävaara.