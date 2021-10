Espoon rantaraitin palvelut paranevat

Services along Espoo’s Waterfront Walkway to be improved 28.10.2021 15:43:56 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo proposes new restaurant and café operators for two locations along the Waterfront Walkway. It proposes that year-round restaurants be built in Soukanranta and Haukilahti. Other services related to the use of the seaside areas would also be provided in connection with the buildings.