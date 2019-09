Espoon sosiaali- ja terveyslautakunnassa ensi keskiviikkona 18.9.2019

The European Week of Sport encourages everybody to embrace an active lifestyle 16.9.2019 13:25:27 EEST | Press release

The official opening ceremony of the European Week of Sport will be held in Leppävaara Sports Stadium, Veräjäpellonkatu 17, Espoo on the 23rd of September alongside the School Action Day event. The opening ceremony is part of Finland’s EU Presidency program.