Espoon sosiaali- ja terveyslautakunnassa ensi torstaina 20.8.2020

Sustainable development work takes Espoo again to the final of European Capital of Innovation competition 14.8.2020 09:30:48 EEST | Press release

Espoo has been selected as one of the 12 finalists in the European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) competition. The annual competition offers European cities an opportunity to demonstrate their innovation activities. The winner will be announced at the European Research and Innovation Days on 22–24 September 2020.