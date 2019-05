Espoon tarkastuslautakunnan arviointikertomus vuodelta 2018

Espoo Day will be celebrated again on 30 and 31 August 2019 3.5.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

In 2019, Espoo Day is a two-day city festival organised on 30–31 August. Espoo Day is the most significant annual city event in Espoo, attracting more than 70,000 visitors annually to events taking place all over the city. All Espoo Day events are free of charge. City residents can either organise events themselves or gain new experiences as visitors.