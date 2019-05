Espoo’s summer full of events culminates in a free outdoor concert on Espoo Day

City Events Espoo will organise a large free concert in Tapionaukio Square in Tapiola, Espoo on 31 August 2019.

The Espoo Day concert will feature Reino Nordin, Kasmir, Paperi T, Töölön Ketterä and Espoo Big Band conducted by Marzi Nyman with vocalist Maria Ylipää. The concert will be hosted by Jenni Haapala and Jani Jääskeläinen from Kiss.

The Espoo Day concert will be a free event open to all. The gates to the event area will be opened to the public at 14:00, and the event will end by 20:00.

The main organiser of the concert is City Events Espoo, which is part of the Event and Cultural Services of the City of Espoo.