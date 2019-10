Ett nytt offentligt konstverk av Antti Immonen till Kaffekvarteret i Nordsjö

A new public artwork by Artist Antti Immonen to the Coffee block in Vuosaari 28.10.2019 09:29:17 EET | Press release

The artwork Odd cup of Coffee by Artist Antti Immonen will be inaugureted in the corner of Kahvikatu and Kahvipavunkuja in Vuosaari on Wednesday 30.10.2019 3.00 pm. The artwork tells in an ingenious way of the birth of coffee. According to the artist, the basic idea of the work is the discussion that emerges when people meet at a coffee table. The topics might be many, but the procedure is almost ceremonial. The piece reflects both this moment and the process that has preceded it, and tells about the history of Vuosaari. The artwork consists of four elements, it is about 11 meter long (36´) and reaches up to 3 meters height (10´).