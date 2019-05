EU-ländernas presidenter vädjar till EU-medborgarna att rösta

Presidents of EU member states appeal to people to vote 9.5.2019 10:28:24 EEST | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 10/2019 9 May 2019 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö is one of the heads of state who signed a joint call published today, 9 May 2019, encouraging EU citizens to vote in the elections to the European Parliament later this month. Initiated by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, the joint call was signed by 21 heads of EU member states. In their joint call the Presidents say that the 2019 European election is particularly important as it is the European future that is on the ballot. Peace, freedom, prosperity and well-being should not be taken for granted, but we should engage actively for a peaceful and integrated Europe. The signees agree that we need a strong and integrated EU where countries work together as equal partners. The EU needs joint institutions and has to be able to review its work with a critical eye and reform itself in order to face future challenges together. This