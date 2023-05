EU-pakotteiden kiertäminen pääaiheena rajavaltioiden kokouksessa Helsingissä

EU sanctions evasion and circumvention at the heart of the Border States’ meeting in Helsinki 17.5.2023 17:04:32 EEST | Press release

Combatting circumvention of the EU sanctions is a common mission of the EU Member States, especially of those who are at the forefront of sanctions implementation at the border with Russia. In order to facilitate co-operation further, the Border States, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and EFTA member state Norway, met in Helsinki on 15-17 May.