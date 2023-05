EU:n kauppaministerit keskustelevat suhteista Yhdysvaltoihin ja Kiinaan

EU trade ministers to discuss trade relations with United States and China 24.5.2023 13:21:33 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the Foreign Affairs Council in its trade configuration in Brussels on Thursday 25 May. The trade ministers will discuss the EU’s trade relations with the United States and China and preparations for the next Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The ministers will also discuss the EU’s ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.