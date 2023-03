EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto keskustelee Venäjän hyökkäyssodasta Ukrainaan ja Tunisiasta

Finland issues its fourth National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 13.3.2023 16:48:32 EET | Press release

Finland’s new National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security was published on 13 March. This is Finland’s fourth National Action Plan (NAP), extending from 2023 to the end of 2027. The NAP is the result of a broad-based stakeholder collaboration. Its key objective is to strengthen women’s participation in the area of peace and security, and thereby support efforts to build sustainable peace.