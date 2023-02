Euroopan keskuspankin neuvosto pitää kokouksensa Suomessa Lapissa

European Central Bank’s Governing Council to meet in Finnish Lapland 10.2.2023 15:00:00 EET | Press release

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold a meeting in Inari, Finnish Lapland on Wednesday 22 February 2023. The venue is Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos, and the agenda will cover various matters within the Governing Council’s responsibilities, but will not include monetary policy. There will be a photo opportunity to the media for which advance registration is required. The meeting will be attended by the members of the ECB’s Governing Council, comprising of the governors of the national central banks of the 20 euro area countries plus the six members of the ECB’s Executive Board. While the Governing Council’s meetings are, for the most part, held at the ECB’s main premises in Frankfurt, meetings are also held occasionally in the different member countries of the euro area. The ECB’s Governing Council was invited to Finland by Governing Council member Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland. It has previously met twice in Finland: in 2004 and in 2011. In conjun