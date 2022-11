Eurooppalainen tutkimus: Tekoäly tunnistaa työturvallisuusriskejä mutta robotiikka voi aiheuttaa niitä

Improved provision of information increased knowledge about wood dust and reduced harmful working practices 27.10.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Inhalation of wood dust is an occupational safety risk. More than 60% of employees in the woodworking sector have sometimes experienced exposure to wood dust in the workplace to be disturbing. A recent research project conducted by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health included an information campaign on the risks and management of wood dust. The use of compressed air for cleaning workplaces that spreads dust decreased during the project.