Eurooppalaiset pankkien stressitestit julkaistu: Suomen pankkisektorin vakavaraisuus kestäisi toimintaympäristön voimakkaan heikkenemisen

30.7.2021 | Press release

On 30 July 2021, at 19.00 Finnish time, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published the results of its EU-wide stress test exercise to assess the resilience of significant banks to possible changes in the operating environment. The stress tests measured the impact of an unlikely but plausible strong weakening in the operating environment on the profits and capital ratios of large European banks. In the stress tests, the banks assessed the impact on their profit and capital position in accordance with common guidelines and methodology, and based on figures at the end of 2020.