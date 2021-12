Eurooppalaisten vakuutusyhtiöiden stressitestien tulokset julkaistu

Finnish financial sector's capital position as at 30 September 2021: only minor changes 3.12.2021 10:05:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish financial sector's capital position remained good across all sectors also in the third quarter of 2021. The banking sector's capital ratio decreased slightly, whereas in the employee pension, life and non-life insurance sectors solvency strengthened. The risks in the operating environment relate particularly to the COVID-19 pandemic, as insufficient vaccination coverage and new virus variants mean continued uncertainty.