Europeiska centralbanken har preciserat sin vägledning om lättnader i regleringen – Finansinspektionen: Alla lättnader ska kanaliseras till att lindra effekterna av pandemin

Macroprudential decision: FIN-FSA Board lowers credit institutions’ capital requirements 17.3.2020 22:10:00 EET | Press release

At its extraordinary meeting today, the Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) decided to lower Finnish credit institutions’ capital requirements. The reduction is implemented by removing the systemic risk buffer and by adjusting credit institution-specific requirements so that the structural buffer requirements of all credit institutions will fall by 1 percentage point, all in all.