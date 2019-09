Europeiska systemrisknämnden rekommenderar nya låntagarbaserade makrotillsynsverktyg för Finland – rekommendationer och varningar ges också till tio andra EES-länder

Financial position and risks of supervised entities as at 30 June 2019: Weaker economic cycle weighs on the Finnish banking and insurance sector 18.9.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The weakening of the economic cycle, the persistently low level of interest rates and tighter competition are increasing the risks in the Finnish banking sector. The banking sector’s capital position is still stronger than the EU average, despite a slight weakening in the first half of the year. Life and non-life insurance companies are burdened particularly by the low level of interest rates. Pension institutions’ solvency ratio strengthened due to a favourable return on investments.