Europeiska systemrisknämnden rekommenderar nya verktyg för Finland för att stävja hushållens skuldsättning

European Systemic Risk Board recommends new measures to Finland to address household indebtedness 23.9.2019 18:10:00 EEST | Press release

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has published a recommendation issued to Finland on measures to address medium-term risks related to mortgage lending. The vulnerabilities identified by the ESRB for Finland are, in particular, the high and, in fact, increased level of household indebtedness, rapid growth in loans taken out by housing companies and relaxation of mortgage lending standards. The ESRB also issued a recommendation or a warning concerning vulnerabilities in the residential real estate market to 10 other countries in the European Economic Area.