Fantastico!-näyttely johdattaa maagisen realismin salaperäiseen maailmaan

Fantastico! is an introduction to the mysterious world of magic realism 8.5.2018 11:32 | Tiedote

From 10 May to 19 August 2018, the Ateneum art museum hosts the exhibition Fantastico! Italian Art from the 1920s and 1930s. The exhibition explores an artistic movement known as magic realism, which emerged in Italy at the end of the First World War. The exhibition features masterpieces by artists such as Giorgio de Chirico, Carlo Carrà, Felice Casorati, Antonio Donghi and Cagnaccio di San Pietro. The works are drawn from esteemed public and private collections in Italy and elsewhere in Europe.