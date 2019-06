Fennovoima ja Lehto urakkasopimukseen hallintorakennuksen ja laitostoimiston rakentamisesta

Fennovoima and Lehto clinched the contract for the office buildings 27.6.2019 14:47:17 EEST | Tiedote

Fennovoima and Lehto Tilat Oy (subsidiary of Lehto Group) have signed an agreement for the design and implementation of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant’s administration building and plant office. Contract, the value of which is approximately EUR 30 million, is based on the preliminary agreement which was signed in 2018. This is the most significant individual contract under Fennovoima’s scope of works.