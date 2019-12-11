Fidelix invests on Lansen Systems AB to strengthen smart sensors offering
11.12.2019 at 10 CET. Fidelix Holding Oy has on 10th of December acquired 40% of the shares of Lansen Systems AB, the leader in developing smart metering solutions technology.
Lansen Systems AB is a Swedish hardware provider focused on submetering and wireless solutions. Lansen Systems AB has been developing and manufacturing sensor systems for more than 10 years and has grown very rapidlyand has been successful in serving many large clients in Europe.
Fidelix is a pioneer in smart buildings and indoor climate control. Fidelix will strengthen the product and service portfolio in residential sector to help contractors and building owners to meet EU’s energy efficiency requirements in residential buildings and apartments. EU's Energy Efficiency Directive requires individual measurement devices to be installed in residential buildings and apartments.
“Lansen has impressive product portfolio of high quality wireless sensors to meet the future needs of smart residential buildings. We are excited to continue together our journey in making buildings smart and sustainable.” says Tero Kosunen, CEO Fidelix.
“We are excited to get this opportunity to deepen the cooperation with Fidelix group. We strongly believe that Fidelix will further increase our access to residential building owners especially in Sweden and in Finland. Together we will be even stronger in digitalization of buildings in the European market.” says Patrick Simpson, one of the founders of Lansen.
The acquisition has no impact on the employees of Lansen or Fidelix.The proforma net sales of Fidelix group is over 40 MEUR and Fidelix group employs more than 300 people.
Contacts
More Information:
Tero Kosunen
Fidelix, CEO
tel. +358 50 444 1200
Links
About Fidelix Group
Martinkyläntie 41
01720 VANTAA
09 250 1288https://www.fidelix.fi
Fidelix is making buildings smart
Our high expertise in technologies is visible in solutions optimizing buildings energy costs, indoor climate and cost of operations. Our products are developed, tested and working every day in demanding and extreme climate conditions in the Nordics and positively affect the wellbeing of over one million people. www.fidelix.fi
Lansen Wireless Building Technology
Lansen is a European hardware provider focused on submetering and wireless solutions.
We design and manufacture smart metering products mainly built on the Wireless M-BUS and OMS standard. We provide products with our brand as well as customized OEM products. Highest quality and innovation are our keywords. www.lansensystems.com
